Charlene Knox Hall, 79, died peacefully on the morning of Aug. 28, 2021, after a long and painful battle. Charlene was born July 27, 1942 in Athens to Charlie and Elizabeth Knox. Her hometown was Niota. Charlene, also known as “Charlie” to many, was always the light in a dark room. There was never a moment where she didn’t make you laugh or simply smile. Charlie loved her family so dearly, loved to color, take care of her cats, play the piano and sing. Charlene is survived by her husband, Raymond; two daughters, Theresa Hamrick and Rhonda Hill; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Van Knox; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ramona; father, mother, and two sisters, Muriel Camp and Joan Woods. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration Of Life on Sunday, Sept. 12, with visitation at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. at Mill Grove UMC, located at 7311 Mill Grove Road in Indian Trial, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aldersgate Retirement Community, Mill Grove UMC, and/or Palliative Care/Hospice of Charlotte. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center of Charlotte, N.C. is entrusted with the arrangements.
