Alvaro Castillo “Chief,” 65, of Etowah passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvaro Castillo and Maria “Lupe” Sanchez; wife, Amalia Castillo; son, Luis Castillo; and brothers, Ilario Castillo and Alejo Castillo. Survivors include his children, Nazario Castillo, Freddy Castillo, Edgar Castillo, Maria Cortez, and Alexandria Ritsi; daughter-in-law, Susan Castillo; sisters, Juana Ezparza, Imelda Castańeda, Maria Ramirez, Maria Castillo, Concha Castillo, and Bernarda Castańeda; brother, Jose Castillo; grandchildren, Antulio, Isabella, Christian, Skylar, Tristian, Emmanuel, Chris Angel, Yuliana, Jesus, Luis, Jolie, Sneider, Meredith, Tyler, Jazmin, Jayda, Elio, Emma, Risa, Axel, Amaida, Moses, and Athan; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Amadeus, and Brynn; and several very special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Johnson officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
