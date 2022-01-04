Adeline Browder Mason, 99, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Dec. 31, 2021. A lifelong resident of Sweetwater, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Glenn “Dood” Mason; her parents, Thomas and Lillian Browder; her sisters, Pauline Holder, Frances White, and Leon Holder; and her brother, David Browder. She is survived by her children, Tommy Mason (Karen) and Lori Harris (Bob). Also by six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Adeline was the longest living member of Sweetwater United Methodist Church, which she attended and served faithfully her entire life. The family would like to thank Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Athens for their love and care with a special thanks to Jane Perry. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home, located at 113 West North Street in Sweetwater. Private graveside service and interment will be conducted in West View Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sweetwater United Methodist Church, 501 Church St., Sweetwater, TN 37874; or to the Morning Pointe Foundation of Athens, 1025 Crestway Dr., Athens, TN 37303. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
