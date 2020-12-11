Helen Virginia Taylor, 80, of Madisonville passed away at 8:34 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was the kindest, most amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, but was most proud of her family. Survivors include daughters, Manette Saffles, Angela Holloway, and Mitzi Maxwell; sons, Greg Saffles and Tony Saffles; grandchildren, Brittany Keys, Brandon Keys, Rhiannon Holloway, Rhett Holloway, Samantha Naile, Josee Weese, Jesee Weese, and Maxx Weese; great-grandchildren, Kameryn Keys, Colten Keys, and Drew McKelvey; and sisters, Evelyn Payne and Carolyn Henderson. She was preceded in death by husband, John Howard Taylor; and parents, Ray and Lucille White. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. David Choate and the Rev. Dwight Torbett officiating. Interment will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Hopewell Springs Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Houston officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
