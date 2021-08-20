Frank James Wilson Jr. (Fast Frank), 64, of Athens passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his residence. Frank was a longtime resident of McMinn County, where he worked as a concrete finisher until he retired. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Laura Belle Boggess Snipes and Frank James Wilson Sr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his former wife, Phyllis Wilson (Hooper); son, James Eric Hooper and wife, Lindsey, of Athens; grandchildren, Preston Hooper and wife, Lexi, Nevaeh Hooper, Jaylen Hooper and Conner Stewart; great-grandson, Janzen Hooper; sister, Diane Snipes; and brother, Franklin “Bob” and Dixie Boggess. Share a personal memory of Frank or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
