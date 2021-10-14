James Alfred “Alf”
Johnson, 69, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 10, 2021, at a Decatur healthcare facility. He was born in Athens on July 16, 1952, a son of the late James Johnson and Ida Johnson Womac. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed arts and crafts. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Christine Givens; and one brother, Johnny Johnson. Alf leaves behind to cherish his memory one sister, Mary Grace Bledsoe; one brother, David Johnson and his wife, Carol; numerous other family members and a host of special friends. There will be no public services at this time, however, you can share a memory of Alf and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.