Barbara Ellen Cranfield, 83, of the Peakland community passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James and Lillie O’Daniel Miller. She was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church. She retired from Jack May’s Chair Company and helped start Decatur Industries. She enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cranfield; son, Terry “Toby” Hart; brother, David Miller; and sister, Norma Wright. Survivors include her son, Michael (P.A.) Cranfield of Athens; daughter, Patsy (Jody) Akins of Cleveland; brother, James “Fuzz” Miller of Decatur; grandchildren, Dustin (Skylar) Cranfield, Taylor “T.J.” (Sarah) Roberts, Terrance “T.J.” (Katrena) Akins, Desmond McBee, and Ceantra McBee; three great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; daughter-in-law, Doris Hart; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in Meigs County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Cranfield family. Go to www.decatur funeralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
