Tony Kenneth Pruett, 50, of Athens passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home. Tony was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He enjoyed football and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Pruett. Tony leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Joyce Pruett; son, Dustin Green (Jessika); daughter, Amy Johnson (Anthony); mother, Helen Pruett; sister, Tina Pruett; nephew, Ryan Carter; several grandchildren, numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral, located at 400 S White Street in Athens. Share a memory of Tony and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
