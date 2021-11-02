Clyde Gene Crisp, 86, of Decatur died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical and Rehabilitation in Etowah. A native of Meigs County and a resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was the son of the late Howard and Mary Brown Crisp. He owned and operated Crisp Excavation Company, and was preceded in death by one son, Labron Crisp; one daughter, Vickie Knox; two sisters, Linda Joyce Crisp Burton and Jessie Mae Crisp Lankford; and two brothers, Steven Ray Crisp and George Lee Crisp. Survivors include two daughters and son-in-law, Darlene and Marty Warden and Jeanny Tyndall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Harley and Margaret Crisp; one sister, Frances Reno; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Walnut Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Leamon officiating. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Clyde-Crisp Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
