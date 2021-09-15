Reece Wayne Martin, 75, of Englewood passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Reece was a proud veteran of the United States Army, 426th Signal Battalion, serving during the Vietnam War. His joys in life centered around his family and the love he had for each of them. He will be missed by all his family and friends. He was the son of the late D.C. and Frances Martin. Reece was preceded in death by his parents listed above; one son, Scott Wayne Martin; one brother, Tommy Joe Martin; one brother-in-law, Charles S. Harrill; and grandparents, Reece and Lula Mae Thomas and Tom and Alice Martin. He is survived by one son, Dustin “Dusty” Martin (Heather) of Englewood; mother to Dustin, Sandra Ratledge; three grandchildren, Emilee, Khloe and Bethany Martin; three brothers, Elmer, Ralph, and David Martin, all of Englewood; four sisters, Alice Harrill Crawford (Homer) of Madisonville, Joyce Huckabey (David) of Englewood, Jane Martin of Englewood, and Shirley Ivens of Englewood; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Raymond, Billy Roach and Chris Nichols Shutt. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Minister David Huckabey and Brother Ronnie Lane officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, prior to the service in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and proceed to Mars Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
