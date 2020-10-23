Hugh Martin Smith, 62, of Etowah died Monday in a Knoxville hospital. He was a member of Lane Town A.M.E. Zion Church and was employed as a crane operator for Heil company in Athens. Hugh was a fun-loving, outgoing person who enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, traveling and being with his family and friends. He was a graduate of McMinn Central High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Lewis and Shirley Ann Kirk Smith; three brothers, Herschel Smith, Travis Smith and Richard McDonald Smith; three uncles, Billy Kirk, Theodore Kirk, and Roosevelt Kirk; and two aunts, Jackie Watson and Alberta Kirk; as well as his father-in-law, Ulyss Moore. Memories of love and cherished moments are left to his wife, Greta Doreen Moore Smith of Etowah, and three sons, Cyrus, Solomon, and Joshua Smith, all of Etowah; two grandsons, Cyrese and Tyler Smith of Etowah; seven brothers and sisters, Joe Lewis (Virginia) Harper of Memphis, Johnny (Joy) Williams of the Philippines, Darlene (Ray) Shelton of Warren Robins, Ga., William Donell (Jennette) Smith of Etowah, Christopher (Crystal) Smith of Etowah, Greta (Willie) Griffin of Athens, and Lawrence Lamar Smith of Etowah; two aunts, Mary Kay Belk of Detroit, Mich., and Jennie Johnson of Athens; mother-in-law, Cora Moore of Niota; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Harry) Owens of Athens; brother-in-law, Allen (Debbie) Moore of Cleveland; and many cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson officiating and delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Etowah. There will be a walk-through visitation from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. The funeral home will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19 — masks are required and we will monitor for social distancing. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
