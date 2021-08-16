Nora Sue Everhart Frady, 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Nora loved her family, going to Dollywood, eating out and gospel music. Nora was preceded in death by her husbands, Kelmer Everhart and John Frady; daughter, Linda Morgan; mother and father, Bolin and Julia Watson; twin sister, Ora Miller; and sisters, Cora Watson and Virginia Duncan. She is survived by son, Doyle (Sharon) Everhart; daughters, Brenda (Wayne) Hearn and Patsy White; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Malone and Flora Thomas; brothers, Benny Watson and Wayne Watson; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and special caregiver, Amanda McKay. Family and friends will assemble at Serenity Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. The service will immediately follow visitation at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Everhart and the Rev. Benny Watson officiating. Interment will be in McMinn Memory Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Pallbearers will include Justin Morgan, Jimmy Everhart, Andre Smith, Dan Miller, Sam Everhart and Chris Clute. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
