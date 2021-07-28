Clare Nell Chandler Breeden, 76, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence surrounded by family and friends. She was the daughter of the late Russell and Nannie Thomas Chandler and a member of Decatur First Baptist Church, where she had attended faithfully for nearly 55 years. She was a graduate of Dresden High School and the University of Tennessee at Martin. She grew up in the New Salem community of Weakley County and moved to Meigs County in 1966, where she served as the U.T. Agricultural Extension Agent and later became the first female Extension Leader in the State of Tennessee. During her career, she received numerous accolades and awards, but her lasting impact will be the lives she touched while working with 4-H and FCE clubs. She was also an active leader and volunteer in the Meigs County Fair Association, American Cancer Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and numerous other organizations that she had a strong desire to see succeed. Clare Nell had a deep love for her family, friends, Meigs County and the University of Tennessee, especially the Tennessee Vols, Lady Vols, and Meigs County Tigers. She had infectious joy that could only be explained by her Love for her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William G. “Bill” Breeden; one brother, Paul Thomas Chandler; and brother in-law, Sam Breeden. Survivors include her sons, William C. “Billy” Breeden of Decatur, and Thomas S. “Tommy” Breeden (Angela) of Purcellville, Va.; sisters-in-law, Jane Chandler of Dresden, and Janette Breeden of Decatur; grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Elijah, and Titus Breeden; nieces, Paula Chandler Browning (George) of Dresden, Hester Breeden of Athens, and Lorella Breeden Jennings (James) of Grimsley; and several great-nieces, nephews, and other extended family and a host of friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends who have helped during her battle with cancer, especially the ones who assisted her in traveling to and from doctor visits. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Decatur First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Davis and the Rev. Kermit Buddy Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Decatur Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at the church. Pallbearers include Steve Scott, Will Irvin, Charles Morrison, Derrick Roberts, Wayne Irvin, and James Samuel Jennings. Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Woods, Steve Miller, Billy Moon, and Tom Swanks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clare Nell Breeden 4-H Scholarship Fund, TN 4-H Foundation, 2621 Morgan Circle Dr., Suite 205, Knoxville, TN 37996; or Decatur Relay for Life, American Cancer Society, Meigs Co. Division, 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Breeden Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.