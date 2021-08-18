Rachael Ann Burger, 51, of Athens passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Oak Ridge Methodist Hospital following a brief illness. She was born March 13, 1970 in Athens. Rachael was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Millard and Dorthy Burger; maternal grandparents, Winfred and Mattie Coleman; sister, Amy Jean Burger; and several aunts and uncles. Rachael was raised in a Christian home and attended Christian schools, including Fletcher Academy in Fletcher, N.C., Georgia Cumberland Academy in Calhoun, Ga., Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, and UTC and Cleveland State. Rachael had been employed many years by Warren and Tallent/Warren and Jackson CPA. Rachael is survived by parents, David R. and Peggy Coleman Burger of Englewood; companion, Michael David Roberts of Athens; sister, Dawn B. (Kent) Powell of McMinnville; nephews, Coley and Caleb Gunderson; special friends, Nancy Crabtree and Brenda Marshall; her cat, Olga; and many aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor David Wendt and Pastor LeClaire Litchfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be private. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Rachael Ann Burger.
