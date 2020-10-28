Ellen Shugart, 94, of Etowah went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, at Starr Regional Health and Rehabilitation. Thank you to all the nurses and CNAs for taking such good care of her. Ellen was a lifelong resident of the Etowah area in McMinn County. She worked in the cafeterias of Mt. View Elementary and McMinn High schools until she retired in 1986. She was a person of great faith and was a member of Good Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Callie Wall; husband, the Rev. Clyde Shugart; son, Randal Shugart; brothers, Arnold, Arvil, Carroll, Clarence, Ralph and Russell Shugart; and sisters, Ada “Wall” Watson and Dorothy “Wall” Watson. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Ray and Nancy Shugart of Knoxville; grandchildren, Cindy Lake, and Brian Shugart and wife, Amy; six great-grandchildren, Courtney Gauthier, Chelsea Wallace and husband, Trent, Ethan Lake and his wife, Ashley, and Kate, Lily and Owen Shugart; four great-great-grandchildren, Ryder and Channing Gauthier, and Laken and Hendrix Wallace; also numerous nieces and nephews. Ellen loved to cook for her family and when they came to visit, she would try to cook everybody’s favorite food. It was always a buffet at her house. Family and friends will meet Friday at 3 p.m. at Green Hill Cemetery for graveside services. Friends may call at their convenience Thursday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah. Ellen deeply loved her family and passed her loving ways to all of those around her. Blessed with five generations, she also passed on her love of the Lord to all. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.