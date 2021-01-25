Velma J. Ghorley, 95, of Decatur passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence. She was of the Baptist faith. She was the daughter of the late Ray C. and Lilly Kelly Morin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Jackson Ghorley Sr.; daughter, Ella Geraldine Raper; three brothers; and five sisters. Survivors include her son, Samuel Jackson “Sammy” Ghorley Jr. of Decatur; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephew and other extended family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, in Cotton Port Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Ghorley Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
