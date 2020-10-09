Walter “Steve” H. Plemons, 64, of Athens, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late Col. Hal C. and Trudy Eulberg Plemons. He was currently employed by M&M Mars as maintenance supervisor. He is survived by his son, Christopher H. Plemons of Lufkin, Texas; sister, Patty Garwood of Athens; brothers, Joe Plemons of Chicago, Ill. and Mike and Sid Plemons of Knoxville; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home. There will be no formal service. You may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Walter “Steve” H. Plemons.
