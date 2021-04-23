Charles Willard Carter, 79, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare North Medical Center in Powell. Charles was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Marshall and Sarah Elizabeth Williams Carter. He was also preceded by daughter-in-law, Cindy Carter; and grandson, Elisha Andrus. Charles was an electrician for 38 years with IBEW Locals 846 and 175. In his earlier years, he was an upholsterer. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Jones Carter of Athens; daughter, Carolyn Carter; sons, Tracy Carter and Randy Carter; grandchildren, Randall Carter, Caleb Carter, Amanda Carter, Kim Andrus, and Wesley Fairbanks and wife, Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Ava Fairbanks, Colby Fairbanks and Bailey Wallis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. If you are unable to attend the visitation or services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Charles Willard Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.