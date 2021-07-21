Larry Calvin McCollister, 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Larry was born on March 11, 1948 in Athens to Johnnie and Nell McCollister. He was a dairy farmer, until pursuing a career in over-the-road trucking, from which he retired. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie McCollister. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Paulette Frank MacCallister; three sons, Brian and Kristi McCollister of Philadelphia, Matthew A. Tindell of Athens, and Joshua Birchfield of Athens; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Plemons of Shelbyville; his mother, Nella Knox McCollister; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Arnwine of Niota; brothers-in-law, Mike Frank of Loudon, Don and Diane Frank of Niota, and Roy and Cathy Frank of Monterey; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends. There are no services planned at this time. Share a personal memory of Larry or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
