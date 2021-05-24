June Brewer Carver, 91, of Athens passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Carl L. and Iva Coffee Brewer, and was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd “Boots” Franklin Carver; sisters, Virginia Stewart, Jean Coleman, and Ruth Sneed; and brothers, James Edward Brewer, Paul L. Brewer, and Virgil J. Brewer. She retired from Athens Table Co. and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include sister, Iva Rae Washburn of Fruitland, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Clearwater Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/June-Carver Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
