Jimmy Wayne Minge, 71, of Englewood, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Starr Regional Health and Rehab in Etowah. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late James and Ruby Ingram Minge. Jimmy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 32 years, Carol Diane Crum Minge; sister, Gladys Webb; along with two brothers, Joe Minge and Roy Minge. Jimmy was associated with HT Hackney as a delivery man for over 30 years and had also worked as a movie projector operator. His survivors include three daughters, Lisa Minge of Englewood, Renee Jarvis and husband, Brandon of Englewood, and Kelly Minge and Josh Patty of Chatsworth, Ga.; two sons, David Minge of Englewood and Wayne Minge of Etowah; five grandchildren; one sister, Dean Connor of Athens; along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Cardin officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Charleston. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at Ziegler Funeral Home. Sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Jimmy Wayne Minge.
