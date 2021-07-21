James Arthur Buchanan Jr., 73, passed Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home in Athens. He was a graduate of McMinn County High School, where he played football. He enjoyed fishing, and was excited to be a part of any pickup basketball game with his friends. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for years as a laborer in the construction industry. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Arthur Buchanan Sr. and Lorraine Baker Smith. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Annie M. Bates Buchanan of Athens; one son, Troy (Fatishia) Buchanan of Nashville; two daughters, Kimberly Andrus of Athens, and Santa (Drew) Boyland of Cleveland; many grandchildren and one great-grandson; brothers and sisters, Luther Buchanan of Madisonville, George Buchanan of Niota, Cecil Goodner of Cleveland, Arlene Buchanan of Sweetwater, Sue Buchanan of Athens, and Sharon Smith and Carolyn Smith, both of Louisville, Ky.; sister-in-law, Jean McCants of Maryland; brother-in-law, DeWitt Bates of Virginia; and many relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with Minister Stephen Powell delivering words of comfort. Interment will follow in Hammonds Cemetery with a military honor guard salute. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
