William “Bill” B. Frazier Jr., 62, of Vonore passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. He attended Sweetwater First Assembly Church and was currently employed at Yamaha Jet Boats. Survivors include wife, Maria Frazier; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Allyson Frazier; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Jerid Womac; stepson, John Scarbrough; stepdaughter, Holly Robinson; grandchildren, Macie and Mia Frazier, and Lexi and Zeke Womac; step-grandchildren, Jayla and Noah Scarbrough, and Jaxson Robinson; sisters and brother-in-law, Jackie and Don Vandergriff, and Janie Chambers; nieces and nephew, Melissa McGee, Wendy Carmean, Bryan Chambers, Katie Smith, and Amanda Evans; and his best friend, Blue. He was preceded in death by parents, William B. Sr. and Naomi Bilmeyer Frazier; sister, Jeanne Frazier; nieces, Stacey Chambers and Leslie Chambers. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Rose officiating. Interment will be in Morganton Cemetery. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home. Should you be sick, feel sick or are quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.