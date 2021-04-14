Brian McKenley Frye, 27, of Athens passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. Brian was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Bobby Ray Frye, and was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Ray Frye; and grandparents, McKinley and Nellie Mayes Frye. Brian was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church. He loved to sing and write songs. He was employed with Athens Lawn and Garden since 2015 as a small engine mechanic. Brian was a 2011 graduate of McMinn County High School and proudly served in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Brian is survived by brother, Dan Frye of Athens; cousin and close as a brother, J. Padgett Keasler of Athens; cousin, Julie Keasler of Athens; loved by his Aunt Betty Grizzle of Athens; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Watts Cemetery in Loudon with military honors. The Rev. Jimmy Lewis will be officiating. Pallbearers will be J. Padgett Keasler, Dan Frye, Justin Stephens, Mike Hambrick, Mark Massicotte and Derek Atkins. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Athens Lawn and Garden, which he loved as his family. Brian will be sadly missed by all. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Brian McKenley Frye.
