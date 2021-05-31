Willie Jean Johnson Lewis, 90, of Englewood passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. She retired from the Department of Health and Hospitals in the State of Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. Lewis; parents, Percy W. and Wessie Williams Johnson; two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her son, JL Felker Jr. and wife, Nola; two daughters, Penelope Muse, and Sherryl Masengil and husband, Michael; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dallas Johnson. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Rebecca Clark officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
