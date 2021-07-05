Alline “June” Stephens
Inskeep, 84, of Riceville died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Hospice of Chattanooga. Alline was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late James Newton Stephens and Alta Isabelle Bohannon Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Willard Inskeep; sons, Ricky Evans and Stephen Evans; grandson, Rocky Evans Jr.; sister, Joyce Powers; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Baldwin; and stepbrothers, Morris Allen and Curtis Allen. Alline attended Riceville Church of God. She loved the Lord and shared him with everyone she met. She also enjoyed shopping, antiquing, and decorating. Alline is survived by daughter, Trina Moses and husband, Jeff, of Riceville; son, Rocky Evans and wife, Cathy, of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Eric Evans, April Evans, Christa Black, Niki Burden, Abbie Hardin, Courtney Strong, Ridley Moses and Jessica Moses; step-granddaughter, Renelle Bouffard; sister, Deborah Carriker and husband, George, of Knoxville; several precious nieces and nephews; and special friends, Janie Taylor and Kat Moses. There will be no public viewing. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Eastanallee Cemetery with Brother Glen Thomas officiating. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Alline “June” Stephens Inskeep.
