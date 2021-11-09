William Thomas “Bill”
Vicars, 83, of Athens passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence. Bill was a native of Harlan, Ky., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Alton F. and Beatrice Parrott Vicars. He was a longtime member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, and was a present member of First Baptist Church of Athens. He was a member of the Athens Lions Club and was a former member of the Board of Directors for Miracle Lake Ministries. He served in the U.S. Air National Guard Tennessee Wing during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was vice president of Webb Plumbing Heating & Electric Corp. since 1971 until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geeldah Webb Vicars of Athens; a daughter, Kristi V. Phillips of Cleveland; two sons and daughters-in-law, William T. II “Tom” and Vicky Vicars of Cleveland, and Jayson and Traci Vicars of Athens; four granddaughters, Sarah Dalton, Hannah Phillips, Madeline Vicars and Sophia Phillips; one grandson, Samuel Vicars; one sister, Linda Gribble of Nashville; two brothers and spouses, Alton (Mary Sue) Vicars of Lexington, Ky., and Douglas (Barbara) Vicars of Louisville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Henard and Lay Leader Mike Blount officiating. The committal service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Webb, Travis Webb, William C. “Bill” Snyder, Mike Lowry and Mark Lowry, Sam Stephens, Jimmy Webb, Allen Carter, Doug Reynolds, Samuel Vicars, Charles Burke, Dennis Coile, Jerry Fain, and Ricky Lingerfelt. The family suggests memorials be made to Miracle Lake Ministries, 182 County Road 498, Etowah, TN 37331; or Women at the Well Ministries, 881 County Road 655, Athens, TN 37303. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of William Thomas “Bill” Vicars.
