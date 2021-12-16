Mary Jane Epperson Dannel, 77, of Longwood, Fla., passed away on Dec. 4, 2021. A native of Athens and a resident of Longwood, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Dr. Roy W Epperson and Loraine Askew Epperson. Mary Jane Dannel, a woman of strong Christian faith and a loving and caring mother and wife, is survived by her husband, Charles Clay Dannel Jr. of Longwood, Fla., and her three children, John E. Dannel of Sanford, Jeffery C. Dannel of Lake Mary, Fla., and Joshua A. Dannel of Waxahachie, Texas, as well as seven grandchildren, John Riley Dannel, Lauren Hope Dannel, Joshua Letcher, Alex Maldonado, Breonna Shelyn Davis, Julia Letcher, and McKenzie Taylor Dannel, and nine great-grandchildren Haiden Reedy, Silas Randolph, Paisley, Evie Davis, Van Edwin Davis, Violet Davis, CJ Pickett, Adelynn Pickett and Declan Pickett. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Dannel officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/Mary-Dannel Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
