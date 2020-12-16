Creasey Virginia Lawson of Walland, and formerly of Niota, died on Dec. 14, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a sister; husband; one son; two daughters-in-law and a son-in-law; and two grandchildren. Survivors include three children, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was loved and will be missed by all. A graveside service and interment will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 18, at Sweetwater Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
