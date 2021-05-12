Helen Yoder, 84, of Cleveland passed away on May 10, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Helen was a member of D.A.R., garden club and a quilting club. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, quilting, sewing, and traveling with family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Yoder; daughters, Kathlene and Darlene Yoder; son, Danny Yoder; parents, William and Rose Morrow; grandsons, Lynn Yoder and Zachary Yoder; and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons, James (Denise) Kenneth Yoder of Knoxville, Charles (Detha) Edward Yoder of Ooltewah, and William ”Billy” (Michelle) Christopher Yoder of Cleveland; sibling, Sam (Herman) Morrow; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Nina Tucker of Etowah. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the service to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chris Rouse officiating. Burial will be held in Mars Hill Cemetery. Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
