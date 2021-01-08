Lucille Derrick Zimmerman Watson, 97, of Englewood passed away at 7:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her home. She was the widow of Raymond Watson. She retired from Englewood Hosiery Mill and was of the Baptist faith. Her survivors include children, Kathy Gennoe and husband, Adam, of Decatur, Rita Sue Lunsford and husband, Larry, of Athens, David Watson of Englewood and Danny Watson of Cleveland; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Torbett of Englewood; brother, E.L. Derrick of Madisonville; and special friend, Pauletta Dethridge of Englewood. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. David Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
