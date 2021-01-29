Carole Frances Wunderlin Bates, 79, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center. Carole was a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and formerly of Manassa Park, Va. She was a resident of McMinn County for over 20 years. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Miller Wunderlin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bates; three brothers and two sisters. Carole was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Athens. She retired from BB&T Bank in Virginia, where she worked as a bank operations assistant. Carole is survived by daughters, Dr. Teresa Frank and husband, John, of Carlisle, Pa., Rebecca Bratcher of Bealeton, Va., and Deborah King and husband, Keith, of Tacoma, Wash.; sons, Brian Bates of Athens, and Christopher Bates of Gainesville, Va.; sister, Margaret “Peggy” Bachman and husband, Jim, of West Sunbury, Pa.; and brothers, Robert Wunderlin of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Michael Wunderlin of Woodbridge, Va. There will a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville with the Rev. Dr. John Arthur Orr officiating. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Carole Frances Wunderlin Bates.
