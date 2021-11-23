Taelyn Marlaina Robinson, infant daughter of Cody and Chelsea Robinson of Englewood, was ushered into Heaven on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, while at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville. Taelyn was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Samuel Ray Robinson. Taelyn is survived by her loving parents, Cody and Chelsea Robinson of Englewood; sister, Rhaelyn Marcina Robinson; paternal grandparents, John “Bud” and Tammy Murray of Athens; maternal grandparents, Scott and Connie White of Decatur; step paternal grandfather, Pat Blankenship of Englewood; aunts and uncles, Carla and Marques Patton, Candice and Benonis Varela, Jacob and Crystal White, Stephanie and Billy Burke, Joanna and Brandon Thompson, Tiffany and Bubba Malone, Megan Murray, Rachel Murray and Lily Murray; and family friends, Jessica Beasley, Bradley Jones, Kim Moses and Kendra Suggs. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Mary McGuire officiating. Interment followed in Clear Springs Cemetery. Taelyn’s father, Cody Robinson, served as pallbearer. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. If you were unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Taelyn Marlaina Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.