Fredrick Arthur Lind passed away on Sept. 3, 2021. Fred was born on Oct. 7, 1963, to the late Herbert and Betty Lind in Rush City, Minn. Fred was preceded by his father, Herbert Arthur Lind; mother, Betty Louise Lind; and brother, Herbert Laymen Lind. He is survived by his sisters, Laura Simonds and Carol Anderson; nephews, Gary Simonds, Jacob Simonds, and Jonathan Lind; nieces, Leslie Lenker, Jennifer Anderson, Heather Simonds and Hannah Anderson; 10 great-nephews and two great-nieces. Fred was a simple man who loved life and his family and the great outdoors. He will be always missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home. Share a personal memory of Fred or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
