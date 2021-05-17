Elsie Letha Moses
Rollins, 92, of Riceville passed away Friday evening, May 14, 2021, at her home. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Russell Harvey and Sallie Ellen Snider Moses. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee “T.L.” Rollins, to whom she was married to for 64 years before his passing on Aug. 29, 2010; and her sisters, Virginia Graham, Joyce Moses, and Beulah Chandler. Elsie was a member of Riceville First Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and homemaker. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Rollins of Riceville, Brenda Rollins of Riceville, and Sheila Rollins of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ken Keaton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home prior to the service. Memorials may be made in the form of floral arrangements or a monetary donation to Gideons International, P.O. Box 4, Athens, TN 37371-0004. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Dr. Johnnie Carter, Hospice of Chattanooga, and caregiver Ashley Johnson. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Elsie-Rollins Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.