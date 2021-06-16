Vona Kathryn Waltrip, 68, of Athens went to Heaven on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born in Celina, Texas, on March 29, 1953. Kathy grew up in Prosper, Texas, and raised her family in Celina. She resided in Athens with her family since 2006. She was of the Church of God faith and was a former member and song leader at the Church of God in Celina. Kathy was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Nadine Menser. Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband, Jeff Waltrip; two daughters, Anna and James Arnwine, and Julie and Bill McBryar; one son, Jon Waltrip and Cherie Newton; one stepson, Joshua and Alexis Waltrip; one sister, Nancy and Gary Bell; one brother, Don Menser; 13 grandchildren, Jordan, Jade, Lawson, Atticus, Jakaylah, Lela, Emma, Josh Jr., Haley, Joshlyn, Dawson, Adeline, and Dillon; a dear cousin, Emma Dan McGill; a special friend, Donna Kay Templin Elliott; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, June 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 6 p.m. Share a memory of Kathy and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
