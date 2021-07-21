Don Reed Cantrell, 77, of Madisonville passed away on Feb. 2, 2021, at his home. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Thompson Cantrell, and was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernie and Suella Cantrell and Ed and Marti Cantrell. He was retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a member of Vonore Masonic Lodge #658 and Order of the Eastern Star #358. He was a member of Vonore Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Edith Cantrell; son and daughter-in-law, Donnie Reed Jr. and Cindy Cantrell; daughter and son-in-law, Roxie and Michael Davidson; granddaughter and her husband, Chelsey and Dustin Miller; sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Don Bird; and brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Judy Cantrell. A memorial service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, July 24, at Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Bird officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Don Reed Cantrell.
