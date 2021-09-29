James “Ben” McKenzie, 63, of Decatur passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare of Cleveland. Ben was a Navy veteran. He worked at Whirlpool, enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and BBQs with family and friends. He was a son of the late Jim and Earlene McKenzie. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Wade. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Valerie McKenzie; children, Tara and Josh McKenzie of Cleveland, Laura and Justin Baughn of Chattanooga, Jamey and Joy McKenzie of Decatur, and Meneka and Josh Sherlin of Riceville; grandchildren, Raven McKenzie, Kylee Lyle, Spartan Lyle, Brynlee Sherlin, Hunter Ferguson, and Blake Fairbanks; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family, and many friends. No formal funeral service will be held per Ben’s wishes. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the McKenzie Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
