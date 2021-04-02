Sylvia “Sue” Sewell, 83, of Niota went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. A native of Jefferson County and a resident of McMinn County most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Royce and Frances Lichlyter Dennis. She was a member of Eastanallee Baptist Church, where she served in Sunday school as a teacher, choir ministry, Silver Stars and outreach. She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a McMinn County Schools bus driver and was loved by all the students. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the Rev. James “Jim” Sewell (March 14, 2011); one brother, Jerry Dennis; and brothers-in-law, Delwin Kemp, Alfred Sim Sewell, Charlie Dean Jr.and Edna Sewell, and Harold Sewell. Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Becky Sewell of Talbott, Mark and Jean Sewell of Athens, and Martin and Sherry Sewell of Niota; one daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Tim Selvage of Niota; grandchildren and spouses, Timothy and Aaron Sewell, Dustin and Karrie Sewell, Brent and Jessica Sewell, Megan and Jacob Slack, Grant and Jessica Sewell. Matthew and Morgan Sewell, Amber Selvage, Caleb Selvage, Hunter Selvage and Jonah and Kelyn Selvage; great-grandchildren, Emily Sewell, Brooklyn Sewell, Lake Sewell, Camden Sewell, Gavin Selvage, Emily Sewell, Brooklyn Sewell, Camden Sewell and Adelynn Sewell, Mattison Sewell, Aria Sewell, McKennah Slack, Sawyer Slack, and Mackenzie Sewell; brothers, Robert and Sylvia Dennis, Joan and Robert Imms, Jean Esslinger, Lavon and David Hale, Janette Dennis, Sandra and George Dueitt, and Ann Kemp; sister-in-law, Jackie Sewell; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Terry Patrick officiating. The burial will follow in Niota Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the grandsons. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child by Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The family will receive friends Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. before the service. Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are recommended and social distancing is requested. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Sue-Sewell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
