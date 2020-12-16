Terry LaMarr Billings, 66, of Niota passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and retired from Denso Manufacturing in Athens on Jan. 31, 2020. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lawanda Billings; and brother, Scott Billings. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Brenda Moss Billings of Niota; daughters and son-in-law, Nicole and Piro Siuti of Framingham, Mass., and Natalie Billings of Knoxville; grandchildren, Alexander and Evelyn Siuti of Framingham, Mass.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Victor and Lena Billings of Jacksonville, Fla., and Aaron and Ann Billings of Crossville; sister, Amy Billings Garner of Nashville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Robin Moss of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at Foster Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Richard Tallent officiating and full military honors. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Salvation Army. Masks are requested and social distancing. Kyker Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements.
