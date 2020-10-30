Elizabeth Ann Harris entered her heavenly home on Oct. 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas A. Pannell III and Aline L. Ledford. She was a stay at home wife and mother that took pride in her family. The one thing that gave her the most pleasure was being Nana. She was adored by all her grandchildren and she made each one feel special. Elizabeth was a master seamstress and loved to make her children, grandchildren and friends’ clothes through the years. She had a heart for others and loved to help those in need. She was known for her ability to make you laugh and feel loved. She was an avid reader and kept up with things going on in the world. She lived her faith by example of doing for others and putting others first. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cleveland for 50-plus years. She is survived in death by her loving husband, Zane B. Harris Sr., of 60 years; their three children, Beebo and Marcia Harris, Anna Harris Moody, all of Cleveland, Missy and Patrick Priest of Riceville; grandchildren, MaryBeth Baker, Meagan Frye, Matthew Moody, Joel and Kassidy Moody of Cleveland, Patrick Priest, Hunter and Sydney Priest, Garrett Priest of Riceville; great-grandchildren, Bo Baker, Dawson Satterfield, Joey Frye and Palmer Moody of Cleveland; brother, Butch and Marty Pannell of Sale Creek; sister, Jaqueline L. Pannell of Cleveland; a loving sister-in-law, Wanda Albritton of Signal Mountain; several nieces, nephews, special friends, very special neighbors and other children, Connie and Greg Hooper that she loved like her own. The Rev. Jim Gibson and the Rev. Todd Stevison will be officiating the service. Nana’s pallbearers will be her grandsons, great grandsons and Greg Hooper. There will be a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. The family invites everyone who wants to celebrate her life to attend. For those unable to attend the graveside, Elizabeth’s visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services North Ocoee Street Chapel in Cleveland. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the state’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals and St. Jude’s because she loved children and believed in charity.
