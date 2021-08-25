Velma Imogene “Jean” Creasman McDaniel, 92, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. She was born and raised in the Good Springs Community, the daughter of Bascom and Willie Bivens Creasman. She worked as a bookkeeper for Morgan Insurance of Etowah, and was a member and worked 52 years in the nursery of First Baptist Church of Etowah. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Bascom and Willie Creasman; brothers, Raymond and Sam Creasman; and sisters, Florene Golden, Vivian Trotter and Mary Francis Creasman. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Marvin “Jack” McDaniel; sons, Michael (Tammy) McDaniel and Barry (Margaret) McDaniel; daughter, Kim McDaniel; sister, Faye Parsons; grandchildren, Krissy (Willis) Parker, Robyn Fite, Tamara (Phillip) Langston, and Jasmine Fite; great-grandchildren, Kaile (Drew) Massingale, Macy Parker, and Addie Parker; and other relatives and friends. Jean spent her life caring for and giving her love to everyone and will be missed by many. Special thanks to all the staff and caregivers at Starr Regional Health & Rehab of Etowah, Caris Hospice, and her physician, Dr. Riley. No formal visitation will be held. Friends and family are welcome and will gather at the graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. at Etowah City Cemetery. The Rev. David Lonas will be officiating. The family asks to please protect yourself due to the pandemic. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
