Robert “Bobby” Gene Rogers, 47, of Athens passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 30, 1974 in Etowah. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gene and Minnie Rogers. Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Melody Rogers; father, Clinton Rogers (Dean) of Madisonville; mother, Janice Lawson (Tommy) of Cleveland; stepmother, Pat Gibson (Gary) of Athens; two sons, Bryson Rogers of Athens, and Gavyn Rogers of Decatur; two stepdaughters, Hailey Case (Matt) of Athens, and Hannah Temple (Tyler) of Etowah; two sisters, Cyndi Oliver (Chad) and Shannon Wilson (Terry), both of Athens; one brother, Shane Rogers (Crystal), also of Athens; three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Colton and Emmett; special great-niece and nephew, Kam Kennedy and Jax Morris; numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. In honor of Bobby’s wishes, there will be a private family memorial at a later date. Share a memory of Bobby and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfuenrals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
