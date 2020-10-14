Tyler Reed Neil, 31, of Madisonville passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, at his home. He was born in Knoxville and raised in Athens most of his life. Tyler was employed at R&R Tractor in Madisonville. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leron Ferguson and Edward and Irene Key; two aunts, Connie Noland and Eva Brown; two cousins, Justin Key Sr. and Xavier Noland. Tyler leaves behind to cherish his memory one daughter, Callie Neil of Etowah; mother, Lois Key; father, David Neil; two sisters, Amber Neil and fiancé, Dustin Witt, and Amanda Neil; two brothers, Trey Neil and Joey Rogers; step-grandparents, Larry and Debbie Rogers; one aunt, Angie Johnson; one uncle, Joey Key of Knoxville; four nephews, Dushawn Neil, Damarion Witt, Joseph Newman and Bentlee Huston; one niece, Ashelee Huston; and special family members, Jordan Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Emily Key and Kia Key. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Friday, Oct. 16, at 5 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, with the Rev. Luety McDermott officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. service time. Share a memory of Tyler and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.