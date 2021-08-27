Pearl H. Roberts, 97, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. She was a great, Godly woman and mother. She was predeceased by parents, Lawson and Mary Harrison; husbands, Arlen Hennessee and Gilbert Roberts; sisters, Marie Womack, Hattie Harrison, Katherine Rayburn, Opha Nipper, Eva Harrison, and Ruby McMahan; and brothers, Charles Harrison, Frank Harrison, and Junior Harrison. Survivors include her son, Garlen (Joan) Hennessee; daughters, Irene (Frederick) Underwood, and Peggy (Lowell) Goforth; brother, Cecil (Pat) Harrison; sister, Christine Riggins; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 27, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 1212 County Road 100 in Athens, from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Forrest Hennessee and Pastor Toby Brogden will conduct the service in the church at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Covenant Funeral & Crematory of Chattanooga.
