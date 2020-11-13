Elissa Billups, 41, of Athens departed this life on Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, 2020, at her residence. Born on Sept. 24, 1979 in Alabama, she was a resident of McMinn County since 2000. She was a 1998 graduate of Heritage High School in Lynchburg, Va., where she played basketball and was in the band. She loved spending time with her family, especially her kids. Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Darius Cardin, Brianna Billups, and Logan Billups; mother, Laurie (Ross) Kerr; sister, Tammie Castro; brother, Ryan Kerr; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and a host of friends also survive. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Elissa Gail Billups will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 South White Street in Athens, with Pastor Scott Cardin officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
