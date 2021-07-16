Corchiese Perrion Osborne, 33, was born Sept. 18, 1987, in Alabama, and passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Perrion was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Winfred Osborne Jr. and George King Sr.; uncle, George King Jr.; and his cousin, Gregory Pugh Jr. He attended Riceville Elementary and was a graduate of McMinn County High School. He is survived by his parents, Demetrius Osborne of Athens, and Michelle King of Mobile, Ala.; grandmothers, Barbara Osborne of Cleveland, and Doris Douglas of Mobile, Ala.; two sisters, Courtney Osborne of Athens, and Jamaka King of Mobile, Ala.; five brothers, Cameron Osborne of Coalfield, Demetrius M. Osborne of Cleveland, Jaylen King of Etowah, and Darwin and Myron King, both of Mobile, Ala.; five aunts, Trenia (Gregory) Pugh of Cleveland, and Jeri Jones, Cynthia Williams, Shirley King, Jacqueline King, and Ashley Douglas, all of Mobile, Ala.; four uncles, Perry, Timothy, and Allen Osborne, all of Murfreesboro, and Lonnie (Winona) Osborne of Clarksville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A walk-through visitation will be Friday, July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Patton Funeral Home, located at 265 Fair Street S.E. in Cleveland. Services will be at the funeral home on Saturday, July 17, beginning at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Edward S. Robinson Sr. of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery. Patton Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to serve the Osbourne/King family.
