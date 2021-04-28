Patricia Jane Hutsell Parker, 88, of Athens passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her residence. She was a native of McMinn County and was the daughter of the late Seth and Margaret Israel Hutsell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, B. Frank Parker; a brother, Benny I. Hutsell; and a special friend, Jerry Alexander. She was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School and had attended Tennessee Tech College in Cookeville. She was a former resident of Chattanooga, where she retired from the EPB Electric Power Board after 36 years of service in the General Accounting Deptartment. Patricia is survived by special friends, Austin and Kathy Fesmire of Athens; stepson and his wife, Bobby and Lee Ann Parker of Chattanooga; stepdaughter and her husband, Leacia P. and Jerry Newell of Chattanooga; step-granddaughter, Amy Newell; three step-grandsons, Alan Newell and Thomas and Ryan Parker; sisters-in-law, Charlotte (Roy) Dies of Lebanon, and Carolyn (John) Parker of Chattanooga; two brothers-in-law, Harry (Jo) Parker of Nashville, and Charles Gilbert of LaFayette, Ga.; special friends of Chattanooga, Martha Brothson, Gail Alvis, Rose Baxter, M/M Quinton Mathews, Ann Headley, M/M Glenn Kennedy, and Preston Suggs; and Nancy W. Hunter of Nashville; special cousin, Betty Stepp of Hendersonville, N.C.; Betty Powell of Cleveland; and several other cousins. Patricia had several special doctors, Dr. Johnnie Carter and Dr. Thomas Layman of Athens and Dr. T. Ballard of Chattanooga. A funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, 800 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303; Athens Parks Foundation, 815 North Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303; or Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Patricia Jane Hutsell Parker.
