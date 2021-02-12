Linda Marie Freeman, 62, of Vonore passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Goodsprings Holiness House of Prayer in Etowah and worked at Havco Wood Products for 25-plus years. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; an amazing person to all. Survivors include her husband, David Freeman; children and spouses, Michael and Haejin Roberts, Chad Roberts, Devita Freeman, Aaron and Brittany Freeman, Kisha Freeman, and Richard Freeman; 11 grandchildren; brothers, David, Richard, Ronnie, Gary and Dennis Veenstra; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Evelyn Demand Veenstra; and brother, Stevie Veenstra. Funeral services will be 8 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. John Williams officiating. Interment will be held at noon on Saturday in Eleazar Cemetery. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
