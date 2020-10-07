The Rev. Gilbert Alec Roberts, 88, of Calhoun, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The Rev. Roberts was former pastor of several area Baptist churches including Calhoun First Baptist associate pastor. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernie Gilbert and Stella Colloms Roberts; wife, Mary Ellen McGuire Roberts, mother of his children who died as a result of a tragic accident in 1986, wife, Lola Wiseman Roberts; daughters, Gloria Jean Roberts, Tammie Ellen Roberts Butler; son, Keith Wayne Roberts; brothers, Gary “Sutt” Roberts and Gordon Roberts; and sister, Billye Pirkle. He is survived by his wife, Pearl Hennessee Roberts; daughter, Teresa Ann Roberts (Don) Miller; son, Gilbert Alan (Susie) Roberts; stepson, Garland (Joan) Hennessee; stepdaughters, Irene (Frederick) Underwood and Peggy (Lowell) Goforth; and sisters, Barbara (Walter) Crox, Becky (Phillip) Wells, Sharon Roberts; brother, Glenn (Norma) Roberts; grandchildren, Harmony Roberts, Gabriel Roberts, Charity Faber, Heather Darland, Bethany Gaul, Amber Jordan, Amber Taylor, Colby Butler; 22 great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; two step great-great grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 8 at Calhoun First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rev. Carroll Hennessee and Rev. Toby Brogden will conduct the service Thursday at 1 p.m. in the church. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Covenant Funeral & Crematory, Crox family owned and operated, www.CovenantFuneral.com
